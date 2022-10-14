4 alleged kidnappers arrested, missing children rescued at Abirem

The news website reports the Youth Leader of the Abirem community, Tweneboah Koduah, as saying that he was returning from his farm when he heard a noise of some children screaming “they are killing”.

He became alarmed and hid in the bushes nearby, then made phone calls to the community for support. Town folks quickly rushed to the scene where they managed to save the allegedly kidnapped all-male children, ages between 12 and 15 years.

The arrested suspects were reportedly taken to the chief’s palace before they were handed over to the and handed over to the Ekumfi Esiohyia police station. An investigation is reportedly ongoing into the development.

Meanwhile. in other news, a man who deliberately wore a condom before defiling a 17-year-old girl on a farm has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in Nigeria's Lagos handed Isiaka Adeoye the hefty sentence on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Justice Abiola Soladoye, who presided over the court, said that the narration by the victim, the investigative report and the accounts given by all the three witnesses called by the prosecution were all coherent and proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict committed the crime.

According to the judge, the sentence is meant to serve as a deterrent to others. She added that although Adeoye and his defence lawyers tried to confuse the court with concocted untruths, they could not hold water in the face of strong evidence.