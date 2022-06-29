4 armed robbers attack lady in movie-style, Ghanaians terrified (video)

In the video, the woman is seen driving into her home at night before the robbers, who appear to have laid an ambush for her, storm the house and surround the car.

It is not clear yet where and when the robbery took place, but the video shows a young lady, believed to be the maid of the victim, opening the house’s gate for her to drive in, but before she could close the gate, the criminals had caught up with her.

She is seen fleeing at the speed of light as soon as she spots the mask-wearing robbers with guns that appear to be AK47s, as well as what also appears to be a machete.

After making their way into the house and surrounding the car, they ordered the woman to open it and come out, but obviously, out of fear, she declined their orders.

One of the robbers got infuriated, called for what looked like a machete from his colleague, with which he broke the window glass of the car, opened the door and dragged the victim out.

They picked up her valuables they could find in the car before dragging the victim into her room to ostensibly make away with more.

The video, believed to have been a CCTV one, did not show what became of the woman or any further scenes beyond the moment she was dragged into her room.

Reacting to the mind-blowing incident, some Twitter users have been expressing how they would have dealt with the situation if they were the victim, while others sought to remind them that their brain might go blank in such a situation.

Others too, blamed the lady who opened the gate, saying she failed to close it fast, while others speculated that it could be a conspiracy between her and the robbers, pointing out how the bandits only focused on the victim, completely ignoring the person who opened the gate.