A report by Starrfm.com.gh says he checked into the Climax Hotel in Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region with a young lady at about 5:00pm on May 4, 2022.

However, some hours later, workers at the hotel heard the lady with whom Agomavi checked into the facility, screaming for help.

They rushed to the room where the call for help emanated from, only to find the man lying motionless on the bed with foam spilling from his mouth.

Police personnel led by Detective Sergeant Sabutu Caesar proceeded to the hotel following a complaint by the manager of the hotel, Kofi Sintim.

The officers met Agomavi lying dead in supine position wearing Jean trouser but their checks did not reveal any hurt marks on the body of the deceased.

The father-in-law of the deceased, who is a fire officer, and other family members rushed to the hotel after getting wind of the incident. They also disclosed that Agomavi was hypertensive.

Although the police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of the man’s death, it is suspected that the use of the aphrodisiac, which was found on him, for sex with the young lady might have triggered the hypertension, leading to his death.

Meanwhile, the lady in question has been arrested and is assisting the police with investigations into the incident.

A similar incident occurred in December 2020 involving a man believed to be in his late 60s.

He was found dead in a hotel room at Effiduase, off Akwadum Road in the Eastern Region, after checking in at a hotel room with a 25-year-old lady.

The man, who gave his name as William Agyei, called at his guest house in a red Toyota Corolla with registration number ER 1614-17 and lodged at room 40 of the guest house on Saturday, December 19.

However, around midday on Sunday, when the receptionist wanted to clean the room allocated to the couple, she knocked several times, but there was no response.

Out of suspicion, she opened the door only to discover William Agyei lying lifeless on the bed while the lady with whom he had checked in was nowhere to be found.

A call was then placed to the police, who then proceeded to the scene, and on inspection, they found several medicines, including one Viagra, deep heat spray, unirob polar ice, bendroflumethiazide tablets, and several other used tablets in a bag within the guest room.

Aside from the variety of medicines, a red bag containing the personal clothes of the deceased, including some regalia, and a black handbag containing a cash sum of GH¢2000,00 were also found.