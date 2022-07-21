41-year-old single mother of 44 children says she wants more (video)

Nicknamed Mother Uganda or Mother Africa, despite the huge challenge of having to care for her numerous children single-handedly, she said she is open to having more if she meets another man who ticks her boxes.

Her parents had betrothed her to a 57-year-old man at an early age, and she had her first child when she was only 13-years-old.

"I gave birth 15 times. I gave birth to five quadruplets five times. For twins it would have been six times, but a set died, so it is five times too," Nabatanzi recounted to Afrimax TV.

It was never her desire to have as many children as she has now. While growing up, the woman deemed to be the most fertile in the world had desired to have only seven kids, but she had more than she had prayed for.

"I wanted to give birth to only seven children. God made it happen, and in just two times, I already had seven children," she said.

Although giving birth to 44 children, especially with just one man, sounds bizarre, Nabatanzi is still hoping to have a relationship with another man and possibly have more children.