44-year-old man lands in court for armed killing of she-goat

Saka, whose address was not provided, is charged with possession of dangerous weapons. The Magistrate, Kausarat Ayofe did not take the plea of Saka for want of jurisdiction. She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until August 8 for mention. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Toyin Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on June 1, at about 9 pm, at Ayegun, Oleyo area of Ibadan.