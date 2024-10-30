5 places on Earth where it never rains

Let’s take a look at five of the driest places on Earth, where rain never falls.

1. Atacama Desert, Chile

The Atacama Desert in northern Chile is often called the driest place on Earth. Some parts of this desert haven’t seen rain in over 400 years! The Atacama is so dry because it’s blocked by mountains that stop moist air from reaching the area.

Despite the lack of rain, the desert is home to plants and animals that have adapted to survive with very little water. It’s also a popular spot for scientists studying Mars because its soil and climate are similar to the Red Planet.

2. McMurdo Dry Valleys, Antarctica

Antarctica might sound like a cold, rainy place, but the McMurdo Dry Valleys are actually one of the driest places on the planet. These valleys receive almost no precipitation and have extremely low humidity. The landscape here is barren, with rocks and ice but no liquid water. Scientists visit the Dry Valleys to study how life can exist in such harsh conditions, which can help us understand life in extreme environments elsewhere in the universe.

3. Sahara Desert, Africa

The Sahara Desert is the largest hot desert in the world, stretching across many countries in North Africa. While some parts of the Sahara do get occasional rain, most areas receive less rain each year. The Sahara is famous for its vast sand dunes, rocky plateaus, and extreme temperatures. Despite the harsh conditions, the desert is home to various cultures and wildlife that have adapted to survive in this dry environment.

4. Arabian Desert, Middle East

The Arabian Desert covers much of the Arabian Peninsula, including parts of Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. This desert experiences very little rainfall and is known for its stunning sand dunes, rugged mountains, and flora and fauna. It’s also home to some of the world’s largest oil reserves, making it an important region both ecologically and economically.

5. Death Valley, USA

Death Valley in California, USA, is one of the hottest and driest places in North America. It holds the record for the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth: 134°F (56.7°C). Rainfall in Death Valley is extremely rare, and when it does rain, it can cause flash floods that quickly change the landscape. Despite the extreme conditions, Death Valley attracts visitors with its dramatic scenery, including salt flats, sand dunes, and colourful rock formations.

