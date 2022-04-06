52-year-old Imam jailed three times for smoking and engaging in galamsey

The man who claims he's an experienced smoker narrating his story to Crime Check TV, why he's in prison said he started smoking when he was in class six.

According to Mohammed, his manager introduced him to cocaine sniffing when he was working with a mining company.

He said he became a victim of a lay-off during the company's downsizing of its employees adding that during his redundancy, he led people to abandoned pits of gold reserves where they mined.

He said his drugging lifestyle did not sit well with his family so he did not get support from them when he needed help.

"I smoked heavily and sniffed cocaine as well. Due to that, I am unable to save. During my first time in prison, I was jailed for ten days, in my second imprisonment, I was jailed for three years and currently, I am serving a nine months jail term.

"my wife left me when she learned about my drugging lifestyle. I should not be struggling but because of drugs nobody is willing to help me," he stated.

Touching on what he would do when released from prison, the convict indicated that he is a plumber and would want to establish a plumbing business and vowed to quit drugs.

He added that his family did not help him access his savings to enable him to pay a fine of one thousand two hundred Ghana cedis resulting in his imprisonment.

"My relatives said I am stubborn so they did not care when I was being sentenced. Though I could afford the fine they did not help me access my money," he noted.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Kumasi Central Prison, DSP Richard Bukari has urged Mohammed’s family to give him the necessary support to enable him to re-integrate properly into society.

He indicated that neglecting such persons rather worsens their situation.

"Families and societies should rather embrace people no matter how they are. This will help them feel a sense of belonging which will create a safe space for them to reintegrate into society," he stressed.

Meanwhile, with support from a donor, 'Star of David', Crime Check Foundation paid the fine for his release.

Mohammed was grateful for the gesture and promised to turn a new leaf.