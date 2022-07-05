RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

6 Nigerian lawmakers injured, cars damaged after armed thugs invaded guest house

Andreas Kamasah

No fewer than six lawmakers of Bauchi State House of Assembly in Nigeria were left injured while their cars were damaged by unknown thugs who invaded the guest house where they were reportedly having a meeting.

Hoodlums attack mosques
Hoodlums attack mosques

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the incident occurred on Monday, July 4, taking the lawmakers by surprise.

The latest incident comes after 22 members passed a vote of no confidence on the Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman, and principal officers of the assembly a couple of days ago.

It is reported that the lawmakers were locked up in a meeting to devise means to address the leadership crisis that the vote of no confidence has plagued the assembly with.

The Majority Leader of the House, Babale Abubakar, reportedly told journalists on Monday in Bauchi that the attack happened at about 4 p.m.

READ ALSO: Man hired to kill Okada rider reports himself to police, says he 'never got the cash'

"At least six vehicles were destroyed by the invaders who also smashed window glasses.

"They were over 100 and were carrying guns, sticks and machetes.

"It was terrifying. Some of us ran towards the exit door and were badly hurt," he lamented.

Babale Abubakar further disclosed that one of the assailants even held him by his neck and questioned his status in the assembly, threatening to kill him.

"He said they were ready to kill me. Six members were injured in the process. Some were taken to the hospital and l believe they would be fine.

"It was a scary situation. It is sad," he cried.

He added that the incident took place soon after the Special Adviser on State and National Assembly Liaison to the state governor, Sani Mohammed Burra, left the assembly.

On Friday, July 1, 22 members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly passed a vote of no confidence on the principal officers of the House for ineptitude.

The 22 members, led by the Deputy Majority Leader, Baballe Abubakar Dambam, representing Dambam/Dagauda/Jalam Constituency, declared that the leadership of the House had failed in its responsibility to the members.

The aggrieved members called on the leadership to voluntarily resign from office or be impeached.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

