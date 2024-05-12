ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

62-yr-old American who received new kidney from a pig in March is dead

News Agency Of Nigeria

The kidney came from a pig that was genetically edited to remove harmful pig genes and add certain human genes to improve its compatibility with humans.

Kidney transplant done with pig's kidney [dailyexpress]
Kidney transplant done with pig's kidney [dailyexpress]

Recommended articles

In March, Massachusetts General Hospital transplanted the genetically-edited pig kidney into Rick Slayman, a 62-year-old man living with end-stage kidney disease.

The operation was a milestone in xenotransplantation – the transplantation of organs or tissues from one species to another – as a potential solution to the worldwide organ shortage, the hospital said at the time.

Slayman’s death was not linked to the transplant, the hospital reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our family is deeply saddened about the sudden passing of our beloved Rick but take great comfort knowing he inspired so many,” his family said on Sunday.

Slayman’s family paid tribute to the medical team that cared for him.

“Their enormous efforts leading the xenotransplant gave our family seven more weeks with Rick, and our memories made during that time will remain in our minds and hearts.”

The kidney came from a pig that was genetically edited to remove harmful pig genes and add certain human genes to improve its compatibility with humans. Scientists also inactivated porcine endogenous retroviruses in the pig donor to eliminate any risk of infection in humans.

The hospital said it was “deeply saddened” by Slayman’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant,”

“Mr. Slayman will forever be seen as a beacon of hope to countless transplant patients worldwide and we are deeply grateful for his trust and willingness to advance the field of xenotransplantation,” it said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General overseer rapes 3 church members, forces them to swear with bible

General overseer rapes 3 minors, force them to swear with bible not to reveal ordeal

Microsoft considers closing major Nigerian investment [Getty Images]

200 jobs at risk as Microsoft considers closing major investment in Nigeria

The discovery of the S73-7 satellite after 25 years of tracking is a triumph (image used for illustrative purpose) [Daily Express]

Prodigal satellite found 25 years after going missing in space

NASA plans to build a levitating robot train & railway on the moon [Courtesy]

NASA details plans to develop railway system on the moon, allocates funds for project