She suffered a health challenge right from infancy after her birth in 1952 that made her unable to walk; she has crawled her entire life.

She told Afrimax TV that she suffered from an infection that affected her legs. Her parents noticed that she could not walk but were hopeful that the situation would normalise as she grew.

Due to her condition, her parents didn’t send her to school, and she never went out to mingle with people, a situation that made it impossible for her to find a soulmate. Her parents couldn't afford a wheelchair to enable her to move to school.

Later in her life, her parents died and life became difficult for Genevieve as she could not work to fend for herself except to depend on the benevolence of neighbours who themselves were not wealthy.

According to her, but for the irregular assistance from her neighbours she would have starved to death after the death of her parents.