8-year-old gets scholarship, Tablet and 3k from Ablakwa for wining reading competition

She outperformed 17 other champions from various districts across the region to achieve this feat.

The lawmaker took to his social media pages to eulogise the little girl and express his gladness at the fact that the regional champions had emerged from his constituency.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Samelia Mekporsigbe Pulse Ghana

"It was a delight to receive a victorious delegation led by North Tongu Director of Education, Mrs. Isabella Regina Ayimey as they presented to me the phenomenal Samelia Mekporsigbe, a class 3 pupil of Battor DA Primary School in my beloved constituency, and winner of the Volta Regional Reading Competition sponsored by the USAID Learning initiative.

"The amazing 8-year-old daughter of a NaBCo trainee will proceed to represent the Vollta Region at the national level in a few weeks after emerging the best from the circuit, district, and regional level where she competed with 17 other district champions," he wrote.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Samelia Mekporsigbe Pulse Ghana

He added that aside from the gifts that have been showered on Samelia, he and the traditional leaders of his constituency have other surprises in store for her after she represented the Volta Region in the Reading Competition on the national level.

"I was glad to donate a Samsung Tablet with free internet connectivity and a wide array of e-reading collections for Samelia.

"She has also been placed on the MP’s scholarship programme for additional academic assistance until she graduates from the university. She tells me she wants to be a Judge.

"I also handed out a cash amount of GHS3,000 to support her preparations for the national reading competition in Accra.

The Chiefs and people of North Tongu are really proud of young Samelia. We wish her the very best at the national competition, and assure her of bigger deserving surprises.

God bless Samelia and her awesome family."