90 confirmed dead, 50 injured after petrol tanker explosion in Jigawa

Shi’isu Adam, the Police Spokesperson in Jigawa, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday. He also said that 50 other persons had been hospitalised for varying degrees of injury due to the explosion.

”At about 11:30 pm on Tuesday in Majia Town, Taura local government area of Jigawa, the tanker driver lost control near Khadija University and it exploded.

“The driver left Kano and was heading to Nguru in Yobe. when the accident happened,” Adam said.

He said: "We are worried that in spite of police warning for people to steer clear from scenes of accidents involving fuel tankers, they still engage in such acts.

"People gathered around the accident scene, that is the reason for the mass casualty,” he added.