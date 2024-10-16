ADVERTISEMENT
90 confirmed dead, 50 injured after petrol tanker explosion in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

50 other persons has been hospitalised for varying degrees of injury due to the explosion.

Shi’isu Adam, the Police Spokesperson in Jigawa, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday. He also said that 50 other persons had been hospitalised for varying degrees of injury due to the explosion.

”At about 11:30 pm on Tuesday in Majia Town, Taura local government area of Jigawa, the tanker driver lost control near Khadija University and it exploded.

“The driver left Kano and was heading to Nguru in Yobe. when the accident happened,” Adam said.

He said: "We are worried that in spite of police warning for people to steer clear from scenes of accidents involving fuel tankers, they still engage in such acts.

"People gathered around the accident scene, that is the reason for the mass casualty,” he added.

The spokesperson said that a mass burial of the victims would be held by 9 am on Wednesday. He added that the injured received medical attention at the Ringim General Hospital.

