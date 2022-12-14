A group of grey-haired grandmothers hijack stage to dance their hearts out (video)

According to tuko.co.ke, before the start of the programme in earnest, elderly women donning long yellow dresses appear to be so excited that they moved from their seats and treated the large crowd to thrilling dance moves.

One of the old ladies is seen dancing with a small bottle of soda in hand, while another is also seen turning around rhythmically while holding a flywhisk.

Younger people at the event and the emcee could not hide their joy as they applauded the elderly women for entertaining them.

Jamhuri Day is a holiday in Kenya that formally marks the date of the country's admittance in 1964 into the Commonwealth as a republic.

The celebration takes its name from the Swahili word jamhuri (“republic”). It is celebrated on December 12, which is also the date when Kenya obtained its independence from Great Britain in 1963.