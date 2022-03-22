Ablakwa donates 2 months' salary to unpaid national service personnel

The ranking member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee urged the government to pay the suffering national service personnel across the country who have not received their allowances for the past three months.

"Earlier today I donated my entire two-month salary as MP (January and February 2022) to the North Tongu National Service Scheme District Office as my modest contribution to help cushion the 87 national service personnel posted to my beloved constituency who have not received their allowances from government for some three months.

"The Scheme’s Director informs me all personnel have now received their direct MoMo transfers.

"I really wish I was in the position to do more to alleviate the plight of these dedicated personnel who gladly agreed to serve their country in my largely rural holy district.

"May I appeal to government to expedite action in paying all accumulated arrears owed our gallant but vulnerable national service personnel. In all sincerity, the paltry allowances of national service personnel shouldn’t be left out anytime monthly wages of public sector workers are processed for payment," Okudzeto wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, March 22.