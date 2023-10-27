‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady says

In her view, contemporary men are dating multiple women and just having fun with them, after which they dump them and move on.

“Maturity is when you understand that no man is dating one woman no matter how innocent he looks. Real love ended 1980,” she said in a video that was uploaded to social media and it has since gone viral and aroused mixed reactions.

Relatedly, officers of the Ghana Police Service provided security for a one-man demonstrator who chose to protest against societal pressures that have burdened individuals, marriages and families.

Identified as Ernest Birmeh, popularly known as Dr Think Twice, the protestor is seen in a video marching alone with a mobile phone and a megaphone, while wearing a pair of black jeans trousers, a white long-sleeved shirt and a black cap. The shirt has the inscription, ‘IGP Inspector General of Pressure’ boldly embossed on it, as well as a phone number believed to be his.

While he moves on the streets and preaches his message, a police patrol vehicle loaded with officers is seen moving slowly according to his pace at the back, while some other officers walk along, with the police siren blaring.

Think Twice is heard preaching against pressure put on young women and men by others to get married when they are not prepared, give birth at a certain time when they are not ready, financial pressure by women on men, expectations that a man would marry only one woman, among other things that he believes make the society burdensome and a living hell that causes many people to become depressed.