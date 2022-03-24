RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Accident victim seeks help to raise GHC 65,000 for reconstructive surgery

Andreas Kamasah

A 29-year-old Ghanaian make-up artist who was involved in a terrible accident on January 19, 2022 needs GHC 65,000 to undergo reconstructive surgery.

Stock photo: Surgical room

Suleman Nusiratu requires surgery to reconstruct her lower abdomen and waist following the severe impact of the accident.

She was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (Surgical and Reconstruction Unit) after the accident, and her family and loved ones have spent over GHC40,000 to maintain her before the plastic surgery, which is expected to cost GHC 65,000.

Nusiratu is still receiving treatment at the hospital, but unfortunately, the accident caused so much harm that her back side was cut open (waist to abdomen was cut open so much that you could see her pelvic bone). The doctors need to perform plastic surgery on her as soon as possible to save her life.

Her family is appealing to kind-hearted Ghanaians to support her in raising the money to enable her to undergo the surgery.

Kindly use the following details below to contribute to Nusiratu’s life-saving surgery:

MTN Momo number: 0256811978

Name: Nusiratu Suleman

Bank account: Suleman Fadila

0063535893

Bank name: ABSA.

