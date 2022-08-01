Alleged gang-rape victim contemplates suicide - KNUST reveals

He, however, added that the authorities of the institution have arranged for special counseling for the victim and managed to keep her identity hidden to avoid stigmatization.

"The victim (name withheld) after the sad incident has been contemplating suicide due to victimization and stigmatization, so we have really protected her identity and we have also commissioned a counseling session for her to ensure she is reintegrated into social and academic lives on campus and off campus," Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe said, quoted by the news website.

Meanwhile, the suspected perpetrators of the widely condemned crime are currently on remand awaiting their second appearance before the Asokore Mampong District Court on Tuesday, August 9.

The court remanded police officer, Lance Corporal Frank Adu Poku, and his accomplice, Joel Osei Owusu, a final year student at KNUST, on Thursday, July 28.

Prosecutor ACP Kofi Blagozi disclosed to journalists after the court proceedings that Lance Corporal Frank Adu Poku had been interdicted by the police administration, although the law enforcement agency itself has not made any official statement on the matter.

"Lance Corporal Frank Adu Poku has been interdicted by the police administration to ensure a thorough investigation into the said alleged rape case."

ACP Blagozi told the court that the victim, who deals in ladies’ clothing, displayed some of the items on the internet for sale.

One of the suspects, Joel Osei Owusu, saw the advert and contacted the victim, claiming to have similar items and wanted to supply them to her.

She agreed to meet him on Tuesday, July 19, after he had convinced her that she could make more profit from the items he wanted to supply her.

The suspect led the victim into his room under the pretext of showing her the clothes, but suddenly locked the door and put the key into his pocket.

"The final year student then told the ‘victim’ that he is a scammer and that he would only let her leave the room after she undresses for him to take pictures and a video of her nakedness to be sent to his business partner abroad for money, out of which the complainant will have a 30% share.

"Out of fear, the complainant told the police that she reluctantly obliged and removed her clothes where the final-year student took pictures and videos of her nudity, and she was further compelled to recite some words which the first accused person sent to his partner for the payment of the money.

"The complainant further told the police that the final year student, who is the first accused person, ordered her to perform oral sex on him, which was videoed, and then went ahead to have unprotected sex with her.

"After satisfying himself, he [the Level 400 student] then went out of the room, locked the door, and returned with the second accused person, the police officer, who was armed with a pistol, whom he introduced as his friend and business partner. The final year student left the room locked, as it was left with the complainant and the police officer, who also took his turn in having sexual intercourse with her.

"After the police officer had also forcibly had sex with the complainant, the first accused person then returned to the room and forcefully administered LYDIA contraceptive pills to the complainant in order to prevent any unwanted pregnancy, after which the complainant was sent out of the room. Traumatized the victim went home and later confided in the university authorities (at KNUST) who decided to report to the police on July 21, 2022," the prosecutor told the court.