According to a news report on the assembly’s website, five other people who engaged in the sale of products using public address systems in the Central Business District (CBD), suffered the same fate as the preachers.
AMA sanctions 10 evangelists for lack of preaching permit and noisemaking
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has sanctioned ten evangelists for noisemaking and street preaching without a permit.
The culprits are said to have breached the AMA Abatement of Noise Bye-Law 2017.
"Public Health Officers of the Assembly issued the notices on Friday, July 15, 2022 when they stormed the CBD to enforce the Abatement of Noise Bye-Law," a report on ama.gov.gh said.
The Head of Public Affairs at the AMA, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, who spoke about the development, said that the Ghana Standards Protection Requirement for Ambient Noise Control Code GS 122: 2018, stipulates that the permissible noise level within commercial areas should be 75 decibels (dbs) during the day and 65dbs during the night, whilst areas with residential, trading, and light industrial activities should be 60dbs during the day and 65dbs during the night.
He added that under Section 9 of the AMA Abatement of Noise Bye-Law, public preachers were expected to obtain a street preaching permit from the AMA, which mandates them to go about their activities from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with adherence to the permissible noise level.
He explained that under the Abatement of Noise Bye-law, churches or religious institutions conducting services shall not allow music to be played or to preach at a service so loud as to cause disturbances to residents in an area, adding that such services must be between 5 am and 10 pm, the website reports.
Ankrah is quoted to have said: "A person shall not within 100 metres of a hospital, clinic or other places used for the treatment of sickness or public library, blow any musical instrument. The horn of a motor vehicle shall also not make unnecessary noise."
He disclosed that the assembly is poised to clamp down on noisemaking in its catchment area, so it procured new dosimeters for that purpose.
He warned that any person who violates the bye-law commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than 100 penalty units.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh