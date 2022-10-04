AMA task force arrests man for saying 'fix major problems and leave traders, drivers' (video)

“AMA task force arrest man for telling them to fix the major problems in the country instead of chasing away traders and towing cars,” the media outlet captioned the video.

However, his admonishment did not sit well with the task force.

One of its members is seen seizing the man by his shorts and pushing him forcibly away, ostensibly to their office, while the man resists arrest and tries to explain himself.

Other members of the task force are seen at the back urging him to drag him away as they all walked brusquely in the same direction while armed with their batons.

At one point, the man fell to the ground while resisting arrest, and the task force member who insisted on showing him where the power lies manhandled him on the ground before lifting him again to continue dragging him away.

It is unclear if the man was a driver or a conductor. He tried clinging onto a stationary car but that didn’t work as the task force member exerted maximum energy to overpower him.