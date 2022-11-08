Anas reveals details of his latest exposé, says it’ll leave Ghanaians shocked

Titled Galamsey Economy, the exposé is scheduled to show on Monday and Tuesday, November 14 and 15 respectively at the Accra International Conference Center

.

Earlier, on his Facebook page, Anas teased his numerous followers by seeking their views as to whether he should release the findings of his investigative piece or not.

“Are you ready?

“To show or not to show?

“I need the answers quickly so we can decide,” Anas wrote on Monday, November 7, 2022.

The post has triggered numerous reactions, with his followers asking him to release the investigative piece without hesitation, guessing it might expose some possible corrupt activities by some public officeholders that might have plunged the country into the current economic crisis.

The internationally recognized undercover journalist has been missing in action for some time now, and his reemergence has got many people wondering where he has been all the while when corruption, an activity he is known to be passionate about ending continues to boom in Ghana.

Anas has released many explosive exposés that shook the country and brought to the fore numerous corruption activities engaged in by public office holders.

His ‘Number 12’ exposé released in 2018 collapsed the Ghana Football Association and also led to the sacking and an inconclusive prosecution of the then president of the association Kwesi Nantakyi who was implicated.

Also, Anas’s ‘Ghana In The Eyes Of God’ exposé in 2015 caused the cleansing of Ghana’s judiciary and led to the dismissal of some of 34 judges who were caught on tape receiving bribes to pervert justice.