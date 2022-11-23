Angry Okyenhene destools Benkumhene over illegal mining, says 'I hate it'

The group accused the traditional leader of engaging in illegal mining activities, causing the polluting of rivers, degrading farmlands, and threatening the food security and livelihood of smallholder farmers.

“People of Foreign descent have been allowed and in conjunction with the chief of the town and sub-chiefs are dangerously engaging in illegal mining so close to the only portable source of good drinking water-the Tamfoe river. Some of the mining sites almost end within the river bed causing so much discomfort and damage to the residents.

“It is rumoured that the chief Nana Kwame Koh II himself is part of the illegal miners and indeed on 19 October 2022, 5 excavators were sized under an operation mounted by over 25 soldiers and carried away. One of the excavators is alleged to belong to the chief,” the petition read in part.

The petition was submitted weeks after some illegal miners in Asamang Tamfoe clashed with Okyeman Environmental Taskforce against galamsey activities in the community, leading to the exchange of gunshots on the streets.

The Benkumhene later held a press conference on October 6, 2022, calling the bluff of the Okyeman Environmental taskforce led by Chief of Akyem Apapam, Osabarima Apagya Ofori IV and dared to violently clash with them should they return to the community, starrfm.com.gh reports.

The news website said that the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council subsequently summoned the Chief of Asamang-Tamfoe Osabarima Kwame Koh II and the Benkumhene Nana Boakye Darkwa to appear before it on 21st November 2022 for a hearing.

After being asked several tough questions the Benkumhene admitted guilt and lied prostrate to apologize to Okyenhene and Akyem Abuakwa traditional council for his conduct.

However, his show of remorse didn’t exonerate him entirely. The Okyenhene who chaired the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council himself ordered that he be destooled.

“The destruction of lands and water bodies going on at Asamang-Tamfoe, are you happy?” the Okyenhene asked the Benkumhene, as quoted by starrfm.com.gh. “You did something wrong and Okyenhene called you and you refused to come, because of galamsey all our water bodies are destroyed in even Kyebi here, the same as Tamfoe, I am not interested in mining, I hate it.

“I order that the Benkumhene should not remain as the Benkumhene because he has defied the orders that I instructed the task force to protect the Akyem lands from all illegal mining activities.”

The Okyenhene has said many times that he is against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey, and will not tolerate it within his jurisdiction.