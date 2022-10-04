Angry residents storm police station as Ghanaian pastor kills ex-wife, cuts off head (video)

However, the man of God returned home, but the woman never did.

A search carried out by the residents and elders of the area led to the discovery of her lifeless and decapitated body lying in the bushes.

The pastor has been arrested by the Assin Bereku police as the prime suspect but has been transferred to the Assin Fosu police station for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The report by GHOne TV shows hundreds of angry residents amassing at the Assin Bereku police station, demanding the release of the suspect to be killed extrajudicially.

This latest incident comes just days after the brutal killing of a 25-year-old trainee nurse, Georgina Asor Botchwey after she had gone to chase a job interview in Cape Coast.

The Tufuhene of Ekumfi Akwakrom Nana Clark Onyaa and one pastor Michael Darko known popularly as Nana 1 are currently in the custody of the security agencies as an investigation is underway to pave way for their prosecution.

The decomposing body of the deceased was found buried in one of the houses of the chief, who is alleged to have conspired with the pastor to commit the crime.