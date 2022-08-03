Another first-year student of KNUST raped, 6 students arrested and remanded

According to 3news.com, the six suspects were arraigned before Asokore Mampong District Court on Wednesday, August 3, and were all remanded in police custody.

The suspects, whose identities have not been made public yet, are expected to make their next appearance on Wednesday, August 17 to answer for the crime they are alleged to have committed.

The lawyer for the six suspects, Richard Adu Darko, who failed to secure their release, said he would resort to the appropriate forum to get them bailed so that they could write their end-of-semester exams.

He emphasized that his clients have just been accused of rape and will have the opportunity to prove their innocence or otherwise in court, so they have not been found guilty of the offence yet.

"These are students of KNUST who have been accused of rape.

"Looking at the fact which have been presented to us, honestly we don’t see rape but that’s what they have been accused of and once someone is accused, the law says the person is innocent until proven guilty or the person pleads otherwise.

"So, now until they plead that they are guilty or a court of competent jurisdiction finds them guilty, they are innocent. At this material moment this is a court of first instance and they have been brought here for purposes of remanding them into lawful custody," Adu Darko said, as quoted by 3news.com.