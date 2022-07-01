‘Any government that goes to IMF has failed’ – Agyapong’s old interview resurfaces (video)

The politician and businessman made this assertion in an interview with Accra-based pro-NPP radio station, Asaase FM.
An old video of the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, saying that "any government that goes to the IMF has failed" has resurfaced.
A video of the interview shows him saying that the NPP government had done so well in terms of management of the country’s economy that there would not be any need to seek support from the International Monetary Fund.
The video has reemerged on social media after President Akufo-Addo has authorized the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to start an engagement with the bretton woods institution for a bailout.
Ghanaian Twitter users have been reacting to the video, with many asking if the decision of the NPP government to turn to the IMF for support means that they have failed.
The talks with the IMF may see Ghana inviting the fund to support the country’s economic programme put together by the government.
According to a statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, President Akufo-Addo had a telephone conversation with the IMF Managing Director, Miss Kristalina Georgieva, conveying Ghana’s decision to engage with the Fund.
The Ministry of Information announced this in a statement on Friday, July 1.
The announcement has sparked mixed reactions, with some analysts saying that it is the best solution to the economic challenges, while the opposition National Democratic Congress claims vindication that the government has mismanaged the economy.
