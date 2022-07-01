‘Any government that goes to IMF has failed’ – Agyapong’s old interview resurfaces (video)

A video of the interview shows him saying that the NPP government had done so well in terms of management of the country’s economy that there would not be any need to seek support from the International Monetary Fund.

The video has reemerged on social media after President Akufo-Addo has authorized the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to start an engagement with the bretton woods institution for a bailout.

Ghanaian Twitter users have been reacting to the video, with many asking if the decision of the NPP government to turn to the IMF for support means that they have failed.

The talks with the IMF may see Ghana inviting the fund to support the country’s economic programme put together by the government.

According to a statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, President Akufo-Addo had a telephone conversation with the IMF Managing Director, Miss Kristalina Georgieva, conveying Ghana’s decision to engage with the Fund.

The Ministry of Information announced this in a statement on Friday, July 1.