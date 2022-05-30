RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Apart from myself, I’ve nothing for my family to inherit – Man blames hardship

Andreas Kamasah

A young Ghanaian man has blamed the economic hardship in the country for his inability to make wealth for his family to inherit after his death.

Kwaku Frimpong speaks to Pulse Ghana

According to the man who identified himself to Pulse Ghana as Kwaku Frimpong, aside from himself, he has absolutely nothing else to leave as a will for his family if he dies now.

His lamentation follows the uncovering of the properties that were contained in a will left behind by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, for his family members, which sparked angry reactions across the country.

Included in the will left behind by the former forestry commission CEO were many acres of land in the Achimota forest and the prohibited Ramsar site in Sakumono, mining companies, and guns, among other things.

As the reactions continue, Nana Dey hits the streets to find out from ordinary Ghanaians whether they have any properties for their family members to inherit, and the responses have been interesting.

Meanwhile, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has declared the Achimota Forest Lands and Ramsar Site lands mentioned in the Will of Sir John as void.

According to a statement signed by the Minister, the Achimota and Ramsar lands will not be given to the beneficiaries named in Sir John’s will.

"I, as Minister for Lands & Natural Resources, have directed the Lands and Forestry Commission to deem any ownership of lands, both in the Achimota Forest and the Sakumono Ramsar Site by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie as void," the Minister said in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 24.

Mr. Abu Jinapor emphasised that the lands in question will continue to be property of the state.

He also reiterated that details of the land acquisition could not be found in the records of the Lands Commission.

"Further checks at the Lands and the Forestry Commissions, the repositories of the records of the lands in question, show no record of ownership of Lands at, the Achimota Forest or the Sakumono Ramsar Site, by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie," the statement said.

