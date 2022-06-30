RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Arise Ghana protestors invoke death on President Akufo-Addo (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A video of the second day of the Arise Ghana demonstration shows the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, leading a group of protestors in chanting and begging God for the death of President Akufo-Addo.

Arise Ghana protestors
Arise Ghana protestors

In the song, the protestors say the President is destroying the country, Ghana, for which reason they ask God to end his life to save the nation.

Recommended articles

"He is destroying the country, he is destroying the country, he is destroying the country, kill Nana Addo for us.

"Kill Nana Addo for us, O God, kill Nana Addo for us. He is destroying the country, he is destroying the country, he is destroying the country, kill Nana Addo for us," the protestors are heard chanting.

The above-mentioned pressure group organized a two-day demonstration against economic hardship, which took place in the national capital, Accra.

READ ALSO: Police officers injured during Arise Ghana demonstration undergo surgery (photos)

On the first day of the demonstration, the protestors clashed with the police as the latter restrained them from using certain roads that the police said were not part of the agreed route.

Charged demonstrators were captured in videos that went viral on social media, hurling stones at the police officers who had formed a human barricade to prevent the protestors from proceeding.

The situation became so chaotic that the police had to fire tear gas and rubber bullets to enable them to take control of the ground at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Tuesday, June 28.

The police later said that twelve of their officers sustained various degrees of injury as a result of the attack, while some of the protestors were also injured.

The police arrested no fewer than 29 protestors at the scene and are currently in custody, while the police hinted that they would go after the organisers of the demonstration to make them answer for the injuries to their officers and damage to their vehicles.

Meanwhile, day two of the protest was peaceful. The demonstrators converged on the El Wak Stadium before proceeding to the Jubilee House, the seat of government, and then presented their petition to the Finance Ministry.

The police, in a statement after the event, commended the demonstrators and its officers for comporting themselves throughout the second day’s protest.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tricycle rider rapes passenger at gunpoint before continuing the ride

Spousal rape

Kidnappers cut off former Nigeria lawmaker’s head after taking ransom

kidnapper

Woman and 6-year-old daughter gang-raped in moving car after accepting lift

Stock photo: Rape

Ghanaian pays GHC7,400 in taxes after importing 1 Macbook pro

Macbook pro