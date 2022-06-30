Arise Ghana protestors invoke death on President Akufo-Addo (video)

"He is destroying the country, he is destroying the country, he is destroying the country, kill Nana Addo for us.

"Kill Nana Addo for us, O God, kill Nana Addo for us. He is destroying the country, he is destroying the country, he is destroying the country, kill Nana Addo for us," the protestors are heard chanting.

The above-mentioned pressure group organized a two-day demonstration against economic hardship, which took place in the national capital, Accra.

On the first day of the demonstration, the protestors clashed with the police as the latter restrained them from using certain roads that the police said were not part of the agreed route.

Charged demonstrators were captured in videos that went viral on social media, hurling stones at the police officers who had formed a human barricade to prevent the protestors from proceeding.

The situation became so chaotic that the police had to fire tear gas and rubber bullets to enable them to take control of the ground at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Tuesday, June 28.

The police later said that twelve of their officers sustained various degrees of injury as a result of the attack, while some of the protestors were also injured.

The police arrested no fewer than 29 protestors at the scene and are currently in custody, while the police hinted that they would go after the organisers of the demonstration to make them answer for the injuries to their officers and damage to their vehicles.

Meanwhile, day two of the protest was peaceful. The demonstrators converged on the El Wak Stadium before proceeding to the Jubilee House, the seat of government, and then presented their petition to the Finance Ministry.