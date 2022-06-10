Armed robber jailed for 16 years in hard labour

“An armed robber who was arrested by the Police at Sefwi Nketieso in the Western region has been handed a 16-year jail term by the court,” the statement on Friday, June 10 said.

“Any member of the public who can recognise him in connection with other crimes, should kindly contact the nearest Police station for further action.”

As to how the convict committed the crime and how he got arrested and prosecuted, the police said: “The convict, Isaac Addae on May 29, 2022, visited his victim, a gold buyer, under the pretext of selling him some gold.

“When the victim took him to his room to weigh the said gold, Isaac Addae pulled out a knife, stabbed him, robbed him of an amount of GHC15,000.00 and a mobile phone.

“On June 9, 2022, he was given 16 years imprisonment in hard labour by the court after he pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

“Because Isaac Addae has been duly convicted and is no longer a suspect, we have displayed his images in line with our new standard operating procedure.”

In another news, the Police Administration has interdicted No. 42681 G/Sgt Isaac Sowah Nii, stationed at the Accra Regional Police Command, who was captured in uniform smoking a substance suspected to be a narcotic drug.

An investigation is ongoing and the Sergeant will be taken through the necessary disciplinary and legal action.