‘Yes madam’ - Army Lt. General begs humbly as angry wife hijacks, drags him for cheating (video)

The dramatic video that has gone viral shows the grey-haired giant senior soldier coming out from his car together with his wife, with junior officers guarding him before the angry woman swung into action.

She could be heard grumbling in a local dialect, which Mike Sonko translated to mean that she was upset about her husband’s philandering.

“No ranks in marriage. This is the wife of Army Lt General of Congo dragging her husband whom she accuses of cheating. 90% of husbands in Kenya cheat. Do you think our Kenyan wives can do this in public if they get us cheating?” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

In the video, junior military officers guarding their boss could be seen attempting to intervene but the victim they wanted to rescue ordered them not to cry more than the bereaved.

The senior officers repeatedly ordered his guards who were bent on ensuring his safety to back off and let him address the issue with his wife amicably.

The angry woman then dragged him into the house and the two military uniform-wearing guards returned and started talking among themselves.