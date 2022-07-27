Barber jailed 12 months for attempting to defile 7-year-old boy

The 35-year-old barber, who resides in Sauna Kawaji quarters in Kano, was convicted on a count charge, bordering on attempt to commit an offence, to wit: an unnatural offence, the news website reports.

The court, presided over by Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, sentenced the defendant without an option of fine.

The court heard that one Maryam Abubakar, of Sauna Haye quarters in Kano, reported the matter at Bompai Police Division, Kano, on June 13.

The prosecutor, Aliyu Abideen, told the court that on the same date, at about 1:00 p.m., the defendant lured the boy while he was on his way home to an uncompleted building, situated at Sauna Kawaji quarters, Kano.

"In the process, the defendant removed the victim’s trouser and attempted to defile him.

"The victim shouted for help and was rescued by some good Samaritans," he said.

Abideen said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 119 of Kano State Shari’a Law.