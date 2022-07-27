RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Barber jailed 12 months for attempting to defile 7-year-old boy

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A barber will spend the next 12 months of his life in prison after he was found guilty of attempting to defile a 7-year-old boy, and jailed accordingly.

Barber arrested (CRACO)
Barber arrested (CRACO)

According to pulse.ng, a Shari’a Court sitting in Kano sentenced Basiru Ummaru on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Recommended articles

The 35-year-old barber, who resides in Sauna Kawaji quarters in Kano, was convicted on a count charge, bordering on attempt to commit an offence, to wit: an unnatural offence, the news website reports.

The court, presided over by Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, sentenced the defendant without an option of fine.

The court heard that one Maryam Abubakar, of Sauna Haye quarters in Kano, reported the matter at Bompai Police Division, Kano, on June 13.

READ ALSO: Jobless Ghanaian man’s contagious tears get everyone crying on live TV (video)

The prosecutor, Aliyu Abideen, told the court that on the same date, at about 1:00 p.m., the defendant lured the boy while he was on his way home to an uncompleted building, situated at Sauna Kawaji quarters, Kano.

"In the process, the defendant removed the victim’s trouser and attempted to defile him.

"The victim shouted for help and was rescued by some good Samaritans," he said.

Abideen said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 119 of Kano State Shari’a Law.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him, hence his sentencing.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Man catches 3-year-old girl falling from window of building’s 6th floor (video)

3-year-old girl falls from window of building’s 6th floor

Pregnant woman says she regrets marrying man with six packs and big biceps

File photo: Man with six packs

Woman buys lookalike sex doll to assist her meet husband’s high libido

Woman buys sex doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido

41-year-old single mother of 44 children says she wants more (video)

Mariam Nabatanzi and her children