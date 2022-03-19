Barker-Vormawor donates to former cell mates at Ashaiman police station on Sunday

"The State does not provide food for persons arrested and kept in cells., no matter how long they are held. Sometimes for 3 years awaiting trial. They eat at the benevolence of the few that receive visitors," Barker-Vormawor wrote on Facebook on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

He alleged that he saw people go without food for between 3 and 5 days in the police cells, a situation that forced him to embark on a hunger strike and give his food to his cell mates.

"I want to thank my family for eventually understanding my decision to go on hunger strike, in order that I may pass on my food to those who had nothing. (Even though they struggled with my decision for health reasons)," he wrote.

"When I went into the cells, I met people who had not eaten for 3-5 days. Cells that should accommodate 3 people maximum had up to 55, at some points; with no ventilation.

"When I protested the fact that people go days without eating, I was told ‘they are used to it’."

He is calling for a paradigm shift from the current status quo where inmates, some of whom have not been tried, let alone been pronounced guilty of any offence, are not subjected to such inhumane treatments as he experienced in the cells.

"Our cells showcase the extent of man’s inhumanity to man. And we must see these things. We cannot solve our problems by throwing money at it from a distance. Unless our values systems are shocked for us to wake up, we will be absent-minded collaborators in the death of our brothers."

While he has organized some food items, and toiletries to donate to the inmates, he is seeking the support of the general public to support in making life better for the inmates, at least for a moment.

"Your presence will mean more to me than your donations. But if you cannot be there, and you want to support it, I understand. Kindly donate to +233555873339. (oliver Barker-vormawor)," he pleads.