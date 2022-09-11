Beauty is a curse that needs spiritual cleansing; ugly women are better off - Ajagurajah

According to Ghanaweb, Ajagurajah made this assertion while speaking to Kumasi-based Abusua FM.

“In fact, today, I saw a woman driving a very good car. Her face alone made me want to throw up. But she is the one who makes the big money in town,” the prophet said, as quoted by the news website.

“It is a fact that more than half of women who make good money all by themselves and not with the help of any man are very ugly looking. So, don't be so excited and say 'I am aware' when men give you compliments of beauty.

“A lot of the extremely beautiful never find loyal husbands of their own. See the women head porters who chase cars just to pick loads to make a living, and observe some of the women who hawk in traffic. Some are the most beautiful you will find.

“I have not created a human being before but most of the ugly ones have sought their helpers and they are making it while the beautiful ones are just walking around loosely and unguarded,” Ajagurajah said.