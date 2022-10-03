Bereaved family clashes with mortuary officials as corpse is missing (video)

According to the reporter, the deceased, Linder Obiri Akufo’s body had been deposited at the hospital where family members had been visiting every single day to check on it.

During their visits over the period, they did not have any reason to suspect that their dead loved one was missing until it was time to receive her body for burial.

What made the situation dramatic was the fact that family members and relatives from far and near had been invited, and they had all gathered to undertake activities leading to the eventual burial. But when the time came to receive the corpse, the mortuary officials could not locate it. They searched several times everywhere but to no avail.

The bereaved family became angry because they had run out of patience and could not tolerate the incongruent excuses the hospital was giving.

A video of the scene that UTV shared on its Facebook page shows the agitated family members going up and down the staircase of the hospital several times while expressing anger.