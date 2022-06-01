Body of boy killed by thunder finally removed after ritual by priest (video)

As of Tuesday, May 31, the body of the deceased teenager was still lying under the tree, and residents didn’t want to approach it for fear of suffering spiritual consequences.

It was believed that, until a ritual was performed to purify the scene where the incident happened as well as the corpse itself, anyone who dared approach the dead body might also be struck by thunder or suffer other spiritual consequences.

When Citi News visited the scene on Tuesday, a day after the incident, the body was covered with some plantain leaves, with the aluminum basin, believed to contain the coconuts he was selling, lying next to him.

The deceased is reported to be a former student of the Sokode Senior High Technical School.

He died after he was allegedly struck by lightning during a downpour while selling coconuts.

His heartbroken mother, Rejoice Kwao, narrated that she was at work when she got a call and was told about her son’s death.

"They have been selling coconut for some time now. But today I was at work when I received a call about lightning striking my son. I came here only to see the boy on the floor lifeless. My brother takes care of coconuts for people, so they pluck from him also.

"But I don’t know what happened here. There has never been a problem in his selling. I’m still shocked and can’t understand this happening," the teary bereaved woman lamented.