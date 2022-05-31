It is believed that, until a ritual is performed to purify the scene where the incident happened as well as the corpse itself, anyone who dares approach the dead body may also be struck by thunder or suffer other spiritual consequences.
Body of boy killed by thunder left in the open as residents fear to approach
Residents Ho, the Volta Regional capital, where a 17-year-old boy was allegedly struck by lightning, have reportedly left the corpse in the open for fear of suffering spiritual consequences.
When Citi News visited the scene on Tuesday, a day after the incident, the body was covered with some plantain leaves, with the aluminum basin, believed to contain the coconuts he was selling, lying next to him.
It is unclear who will perform the said ritual and when exactly the remains of the deceased will be moved from the scene for a possible autopsy and burial.
The deceased, Emmanuel Doli, is reported to be a former student of the Sokode Senior High Technical School, died on Monday, May 30 after he was allegedly struck by lightning during a downpour. while selling coconuts.
His heartbroken mother, Rejoice Kwao, narrated that she was at work when she got a call and was told about her son’s death.
"They have been selling coconut for some time now. But today I was at work when I received a call about lightning striking my son. I came here only to see the boy on the floor lifeless. My brother takes care of coconuts for people, so they pluck from him also.
"But I don’t know what happened here. There has never been a problem in his selling. I’m still shocked and can’t understand this happening," the teary bereaved woman lamented.
Two others who were also affected by the incident were rushed to the hospital where they are reportedly responding to treatment.
