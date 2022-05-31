Body of boy killed by thunder left in the open as residents fear to approach

When Citi News visited the scene on Tuesday, a day after the incident, the body was covered with some plantain leaves, with the aluminum basin, believed to contain the coconuts he was selling, lying next to him.

It is unclear who will perform the said ritual and when exactly the remains of the deceased will be moved from the scene for a possible autopsy and burial.

The deceased, Emmanuel Doli, is reported to be a former student of the Sokode Senior High Technical School, died on Monday, May 30 after he was allegedly struck by lightning during a downpour. while selling coconuts.

His heartbroken mother, Rejoice Kwao, narrated that she was at work when she got a call and was told about her son’s death.

"They have been selling coconut for some time now. But today I was at work when I received a call about lightning striking my son. I came here only to see the boy on the floor lifeless. My brother takes care of coconuts for people, so they pluck from him also.

"But I don’t know what happened here. There has never been a problem in his selling. I’m still shocked and can’t understand this happening," the teary bereaved woman lamented.