Bolt driver recounts how a lady held his manhood to avoid paying

Touching on the lady who touched his sexual organ, Vincent said the most unusual encounter he met in life as a driver was with a Nigerian lady he picked up at Osu who held his penis.

He said "The moment she (Nigerian) sat in the car, she held my penis, so I told her to stop. Then she asked whether I thought she wouldn’t pay because of what she was doing.

"But I told her no, I don’t want that. Most girls seduce men to avoid payment. I'm working. I'm a work-and-pay driver, and I have a target set for myself."

He indicated that besides the sex offers, the drivers face attacks from passengers who order rides to unknown destinations.