RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Bolt driver recounts how a lady held his manhood to avoid paying

Emmanuel Tornyi

A Bolt driver, Vincent Potaki has narrated how a customer he picked up at Osu in Accra held his manhood to seduce him to avoid paying for the service.

Manhood
Manhood

Narrating his ordeal on SVTV Africa, he disclosed that he met several women who offered sex as payment but rejected them.

Read Also

Touching on the lady who touched his sexual organ, Vincent said the most unusual encounter he met in life as a driver was with a Nigerian lady he picked up at Osu who held his penis.

He said "The moment she (Nigerian) sat in the car, she held my penis, so I told her to stop. Then she asked whether I thought she wouldn’t pay because of what she was doing.

"But I told her no, I don’t want that. Most girls seduce men to avoid payment. I'm working. I'm a work-and-pay driver, and I have a target set for myself."

He indicated that besides the sex offers, the drivers face attacks from passengers who order rides to unknown destinations.

"They often rob us at Teshie. I was on my way to pick up two riders, and I had heard about the area robberies that often happen in Teshie. So I called the Nungua police to escort me to the place. They fled when they heard the police siren," he stated.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Newly married man

Newly-married man sets himself ablaze, blames wife’s abuse and curses

I’m still single and searching - 70-year-old virgin who sacrificed her life for siblings

I’m still single and searching - 70-year-old virgin cries (video)

Mahant Radheypuri Juna Akhara

Man who’s kept arm upward for 10 years says he wants his god to notice him (video)

File photo

19-year-old man dies after being shot while intervening in parents’ quarrel