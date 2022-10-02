Bolt driver recounts how a lady held his manhood to avoid paying

Narrating his ordeal on SVTV Africa, he disclosed that he met several women who offered sex as payment but rejected them.
A Bolt driver, Vincent Potaki has narrated how a customer he picked up at Osu in Accra held his manhood to seduce him to avoid paying for the service.
Touching on the lady who touched his sexual organ, Vincent said the most unusual encounter he met in life as a driver was with a Nigerian lady he picked up at Osu who held his penis.
He said "The moment she (Nigerian) sat in the car, she held my penis, so I told her to stop. Then she asked whether I thought she wouldn’t pay because of what she was doing.
"But I told her no, I don’t want that. Most girls seduce men to avoid payment. I'm working. I'm a work-and-pay driver, and I have a target set for myself."
He indicated that besides the sex offers, the drivers face attacks from passengers who order rides to unknown destinations.
"They often rob us at Teshie. I was on my way to pick up two riders, and I had heard about the area robberies that often happen in Teshie. So I called the Nungua police to escort me to the place. They fled when they heard the police siren," he stated.
