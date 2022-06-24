Reports say the Nigerian couple, Kelvin and Evi, got married on Wednesday, June 22, but unfortunately, they could not live to enjoy the union.
Bride and groom die in an accident on their way home
A groom and his bride, who were on their way home from their traditional marriage, died sadly after the car they were in was involved in an accident.
The car skidded off the road and ended up in the bush, resulting in the death of the couple, their driver, and the groom’s best friend, identified as Timi, who is reported to have bought the said car just two weeks before the incident.
The white wedding of Kelvin and Evi was scheduled for this weekend, but that cannot happen.
A similar incident happened in Ghana in January this year, leaving a couple and their mother-in-law, as well as three children, dead.
They were on their way home from a wedding ceremony when the vehicle they were in plunged into a river.
The incident occurred on the Kumasi-Nkawie-Sefwi highway on the evening of Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Ashanti Regional Police MTTD commander, Chief Superintendent, Adu-Boahen, confirmed the incident.
"Yes, the report on the accident has come to my attention that six people have died in the Nkawie area. Investigations have commenced. I’m yet to receive facts on the accident from my officers on the ground," the police boss said.
One of the victims, Eunice Maame Fosua, was reported to be a community health nurse with Forifori Health Center in the Afram Plains South District in the Eastern region but was on study leave studying post-basic midwifery before the fatal incident.
A close friend of the perished family was quoted as saying, "they attended the wedding of Eunice’s sister-in-law (that is her husband’s sister)".
The source added: "They were six (6) in the car and all of them couldn’t make it. Eunice, the husband, Eunice’s mother, their child and two other children. They were returning from the wedding and they met their untimely deaths.
"The husband attempted an overtake and saw another car coming. In an attempt to swerve, they landed in a nearby river and got drowned."
