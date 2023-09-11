Bride marries readily available father-in-law as groom disappears on wedding day (video)

The wedding day was supposed to be her happiest day and she looked so much forward to it before the disappearance of her groom ruined her excitement.

While she was contemplating together with her family to explain to guests and loved ones that they had no option but to cancel the event, her father-in-law, looking at the money that had already gone into the planning and organisation of the wedding event, decided to step in to save the day.

Wisto Ahmad, the bride’s brother spoke to journalists to explain why she accepted to marry her father-in-law instead of her groom whose whereabouts were not known.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The guests had already arrived to attend the wedding. The man’s family then informed us that their son was missing and couldn’t be found,” he is quoted by odditycentral.com to have said.

It is reported that approximately 25 million rupiah ($1,700) had been sunk into the wedding event, so calling it off was going to be a very difficult decision.

The groom's and bride's fathers can be seen participating in the unusual wedding ceremony in a video that has been making the rounds on Indonesian social media, with one of them playing the role of a groom.