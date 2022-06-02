Bring your son to Ghana for treatment – Opoku Ansah blasts Adwoa Safo

She has been in the United States for over five months to attend to her ailing son.

She was granted leave by President Akufo-Addo, which was later extended, leaving her lawmaking duties unattended, while her ministerial position is being handled by Cecilia Dapaah in addition to that of the Sanitation and Water Resources ministry.

In Opoku Ansah’s view, Adwoa Safo’s excuse for abandoning her two critical jobs is flimsy because other people who were in similar situations had to sacrifice their health for the NPP party.

"For you to say that your son is sick is an unfortunate comment to make. If her son is sick, she can bring him to seek medical treatment in Ghana, or does she no longer trust Ghana’s hospitals? For me, I think Adwoa Safo has taken our party for granted and something must be done about it," Opoku Ansah said.

He referred to the MP for the Ahanta West constituency, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, who was in Parliament to boost the Majority caucus’s numbers for the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

"I feel she is the cause of all the problems the Majority is having in parliament because at a point when we needed the numbers, an NPP MP was ready to come to parliament irrespective of his medical condition but if she was around, I’m not sure we would have had all these problems," he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Meanwhile Parliament’s Privileges Committee is currently probing the absenteeism of Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, and Henry Quartey, Ayawaso Central MP who doubles as the Greater Accra Regional Minister.