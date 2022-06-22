RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Bulldozer crushes seized vehicles, reducing them to scrap (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A cringeworthy video of a bulldozer crushing a lot of seized vehicles has emerged and got many people reacting.

Screenshot
Screenshot

The incident happened in the United States of America’s New York City.

The destroyed vehicles are dirt bikes and ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) that were seized by the New York City Police Department.

According to a report by the BBC, only 100 of 2000 confiscated illegal vehicles have been crushed, with the rest expected to be destroyed too.

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City who spoke about the development, said the vehicles were a nuisance and posed a danger to the city, hence the need to bring their operation to an end.

"They are not only a nuisance and an annoyance to us, but also extremely dangerous, and we know that. We see them all the time and we hear them all times at night. They will be crushed today, so that they will never terrorise our city again," Adams said in an address to newsmen.

