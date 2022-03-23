According to him, he believes that the goods may be in the Tema enclave and possibly Ashaiman too.
Businessman seeks help to find missing 1000 bags of rice worth about GHS350k
A Ghanaian businessman, Nana Oppong-Agyeman has cried out for help to retrieve his missing 1000 bags of rice worth an average of about GHS350,000.
Narrating how the goods meant for his client got missing, Oppong-Agyeman wrote on his Facebook page that a driver he recently employed with doing much due diligence was supposed to deliver the goods to a client on Sunday.
Below is the full post made by Oppong-Agyeman below:
"The past few months have been very challenging
I engaged a driver as a temporary replacement for my regular truck driver driver after the latter had to attend to an emergency. This replacement was a recommendation by a colleague businessman and sort of mentor (as his boy) so I didnt really ensure he stringent measures I use in my recruitment process.
"Preliminary investigations hint that the goods may still be in the Tema enclave (Ashaiman, likely)
I'm entreating all to assist in anyway you can to help find the goods (I understand there are actually market people who buy to sell these stolen goods because they're cheap). If you see or hear of any such deals on the market. We are our own enemies...corruption isnt a leadership thing
"I have included the type of rice (two brands)...and maybe the driver's license if I believe posting it will help.
"Thank you as you share and help a brother out. A good reward is assured," Oppong-Agyeman wrote on Facebook.
