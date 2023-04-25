ADVERTISEMENT
Butcher slumps mysteriously and dies while serving a customer

Andreas Kamasah

A butcher who had finished selling meat to a customer and was waiting to receive payment for his service could not live to take the money; he collapsed and died mysteriously.

Stock photo: Butcher
The bizarre incident reportedly occurred on Monday, April 24, 2023, on Branco Street, in the Mafoluku area of Nigeria’s Lagos State.

Pulse.ng reports an eyewitness, who identified himself as Tunde as saying that the deceased was a regular meat hawker in that particular area and was hawking along the street as usual when a woman called him to buy meat.

“When he got to the woman’s place, he brought down his meat and negotiation went on for a while. He later sold the meat to her when they both reached an agreement.

“It was at the point when the woman was about to pay him that he suddenly fell to the ground. That was how the woman quickly raised the alarm,” Tunde is quoted as saying.

According to him, all efforts by bystanders to resuscitate the butcher proved futile, so they mobilized a vehicle to rush him to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Later, some people tried to resuscitate him but all to no avail. His body was lying on the floor for close to 30 minutes. It was later that some of the residents hired a commercial bus to convey his body to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Tunde added.

Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) reportedly confirmed the incident but ruled out any foul play.

“He probably had an underlying health issue. There was no foul play,” he is quoted to have said.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue ostensibly awaiting autopsy.

