Call me monkey if I donate even GH¢1 to cathedral building – Kumchacha

He supports the school of thought by some Ghanaians that there are other pressing needs that the government should place more premium on rather than building a temple for God.

Kumchacha alleged in an interview with Accra-based Onua TV that his fellow men of God who are overseeing the building of the cathedral are only there to fight for their personal interests.

"... before the Cathedral is completed, the people overseeing it would have built more than four houses for themselves; most of the pastors involved in the project are crooks. So, as for me, Kumchacha, my GH¢ 1 or GH¢ 2 will not go into this project. If I support the project with a penny, then call me a Monkey," the popular prophet said, as quoted by modernghana.com.

"The pastors who are supporting the government with the National Cathedral are well to do, they get some of the funds for the project to themselves, and so if other pastors complain about it, they become annoyed with us."

The Akufo-Addo-led government has spent about GH¢200 million so far on the National Cathedral project, which has divided opinions as to whether it is necessary or not, and if the timing for its implementation is reasonable, in the face of the economic challenges facing the country.

Meanwhile, work on the cathedral has come to a halt months after the project contractors, RIBADE Company LTD, allegedly sacked over 200 of its workers over a lack of funds.

A letter dated March 14, 2022, signed by the project manager, Grant Ramsay, making the rounds on social media, asked all the workers to return every property in their possession to the Human Resource office.

It stated that it was only complying with portions of the contract which enjoined them to mitigate costs since they were not receiving funds for the project.

Part of the letter reads "Due to the lack of payment from the National Cathedral of Ghana which has resulted in the project being suspended, RIBADE COMPANY LTD is required under the contract to mitigate costs.

"In compliance with such an obligation under the contract, RIBADE COMPANY LTD has no option but to issue this letter of notice terminating the agreement between RIBADE COMPANY LTD and you as per the provisions of your employment agreement.