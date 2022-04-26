Cargo truck carrying hazardous goods catches fire on motorway, causes traffic jam

"There is a traffic build-up on the Accra bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) due to a cargo truck loaded with hazardous goods which caught fire on the motorway," the statement said in part.

The statement added that a recovery vehicle was also on standby to tow the cargo truck to safety, while personnel from the Tema Regional MTTD were also at the scene directing traffic.

The service went on further to entreat all approaching motorists to drive cautiously and follow police directives to avoid accidents.

On Saturday, April 23, two separate accidents between Adjeikojo and Abattoir on the Accra-bound side of the same motorway blocked traffic flow.

According to a statement released by the Ghana Police Service on its Facebook and other social media pages, the accidents involved a saloon car and an articulated truck in one of the accidents, and a single roll-over rigid truck in the other.

"There are two separate road crashes on the Accra bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1), between Adjeikojo and Abattoir, involving a saloon car and an articulated truck, and a single roll over rigid truck partially obstructing the free flow of traffic," the law enforcement agency announced.

"Tema and Airport MTTD Accident Prevention Squads (APS), are at the scene controlling traffic, with the Road Safety Management Service Limited crew standing by to assist with the recovery and towing of the vehicles."

It went further to entreat "the Accra bound motorists approaching the crash scenes are entreated to drive with prudent speed, and comply with police hand signals and directions."

The motorway has been accident-prone over the years, and many lives have been lost to road crashes on the 19-kilometer highway.

During rainy seasons, accidents on the motorway become regular because it is a concrete road and it becomes slippery and friction reduces between it and vehicle tyres.

On April 6, 2022, a military bus carrying some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces was involved in an accident on the same highway.