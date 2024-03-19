Cheddar says vows to buy Chelsea FC or Manchester United to prove white man wrong

"As I sit here, I hope to raise money to buy Chelsea at the blind side of the public or buy Manchester United and show the white man that the Black man is also powerful. I would like to invest and have an African Champions League just like what pertains in Europe," Bediako is quoted to have stated, emphasizing his desire to revolutionize football in Africa.

"Let’s build strong leagues in Africa so that we can sell our players outright to Europe instead of smuggling players through dubious means for peanuts," he stressed, underscoring the importance of creating sustainable pathways for African talent to thrive on the international stage.

Hailing from Kumasi, Bediako emphasized Ghana's untapped resources in former football stars, stressing the need for the country to leverage their expertise in negotiating advantageous deals for player transfers abroad.

"A few days ago, I went to the late Papa Arko’s home, he’s one of my legends along with the likes of Opoku Nti who were the big stars in football when I was a young boy," recalled Bediako. "We failed to ensure that these quality footballers gained legendary status because today these players I mentioned should have been big-time football agents and well-connected around the world. We are not serious as a country, that is why many of them end up broke after their playing time," he lamented.