Chef Faila reveals she became paralyzed in hotel room the night before GWR cook-a-thon

During a press conference held after the conclusion of the cook-a-thon on Wednesday, January 10, Chef Faila shared a harrowing incident that occurred the night before she commenced her ambitious culinary endeavour at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

Recalling the ordeal, Chef Faila explained, "The very night I came here to embark on this project, it was terrible. I laid on my bed in one of the rooms of this hotel, and it took grace to wake me up because I couldn’t get up, I couldn’t open my eyes, I couldn’t lift my hand, I couldn’t lift my leg."

The chef, who was in good health before arriving at the hotel, faced an unexplained and near-paralyzing experience that raised concerns among her team. She credited her recovery to the grace of God and the quick response of her medical team.

“I wasn’t sick before getting into this premises, but it happened out of the blue moon. It was tough, they got confused; what are we telling the public? What are we telling the media? What are we telling even the government who is interested in this? It took the grace of God and the medical team going up and down to wake me up, and when I woke up, I still couldn’t walk," she continued emotionally.

Chef Faila expressed her gratitude to her team, management, and the medical professionals who played a crucial role in her recovery. "I looked at my team, my management, I looked into the faces of each and every one of them in that room and I cried. I cried because I didn’t owe anyone as much as I owed them for all the effort and support,” she said.