Chief Imam blesses Ablakwa, Ghanaians say his 'presidential ambition’ is cemented

In a post made on his Facebook page, the best MP for the year 2021 described the opportunity to have no less a person than the eminent Muslim leader in his constituency as the “greatest honour” that had been done to him.

“It’s been the greatest honour and most solemn privilege hosting His Eminence, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam in my beloved constituency today,” Ablakwa wrote to caption awe-inspiring photos of him and the Chief Imam.

Eulogising Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said God must love Ghana beyond measure to have blessed it with such a respectable and peace-loving religious leader.

“We cannot thank the Almighty Allah enough for blessing Ghana with a rare oracle of wisdom, peace and inspiration,” he added.

Ablakwa’s post sparked numerous reactions, with many Ghanaians praising the MP for being exceptional and urging him to remain humble and continue to serve his constituents to the best of his ability.

Some also said that for the National Chief Imam himself to have laid hands on his head to bless him, it meant that the MP is destined for greater heights in his political career.

Below are just a few of the numerous reactions:

David Mensah Saviour: “I don’t know You but I know your good works God bless you to become President one day”

Sylvia Esinam Tsyewu: “Do you know you are a president in the making honourable? Keep the good work.God bless”

Jasper Adenyo: “You will reach the topmost in politics. Very kind and truthful. Some people think you are arrogant because you speak the pure truth. A lot of us know you love and care so so much about humanity. May God bless so much. Amen”

Anyas Anyas: “You are really blessed MP. A whole chief Imam at this age moves from his comfort zone to visit your constituency is a great history to be written”

Shaihu Holy Sadik: “Honourable, you are bless forever. For the chief IMAM to hold your head and pray for you, you will never lack anything in life”

Ziblim Alhassan Bonzali: “Sharp!!! His Eminence has blessed your gradual but certain journey to the Presidency of Ghana!! We only pray for good health and long life!!!”

Ras Steve: “God bless you greatly, my constant prayers are with Chief Imam to live longer and healthy. There's no one that can have his kind of heart to throw support for Ghana's development irrespective of political party, things may break apart in his absence.”