Chief Rufus: Rich Nigerian disowns children who are ‘fighting’ over his properties

Chief Rufus Abadi Osiri, officially removed the names of all his seven children from having access to or utilizing any of his properties.

The billionaire in a letter stated that he has already created an enabling environment for his children to make it on their own in life, and thus will not give them any of his hard-earned possessions.

Below is the full letter issued by Chief Rufus on Thursday April 7, 2022, which Joe Igbokwe reshared on Facebook.

The open letter reads;

I, Chief Rufus Abadi Osiri attention has been drawn to the subterranean, subversive, predatory and unwholesome activities of my children whose names are listed above to dispose my property in Yenagoa, Port Harcourt Lagos, Abuja etc, all in Nigeria.

That I have trained them from Primary to University level and went further to create the enabling environment for them to have a flying start in life by providing each of them decent accommodation and car.

They are within the age range of 27/40 years old, who are adults, capable of fending for themselves having created the enabling environment which is a stepping stone for them to start life on a sound footing. That the step they have taken is reprehensible.

In order to ward off further incursion from my marauding children and secure the property, I have instructed my lawyer to write Will excluding them from inheriting any of my properties.

Therefore, I hereby bar them from accessing, using, or getting anywhere close to any of my properties.

This publication hereby bear witness to my declaration

Any attempt to do otherwise will be regarded as criminal trespass and will attract severe consequences.

Be warned.

Signed: