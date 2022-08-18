Chiefs perform ritual for Ghanaian man who slept with his 3 daughters

He managed to raise only GHC8,000 due to financial constraints and further pleaded to pay for four sheep instead of the five that were demanded of him.

Ritual purification for Opanin Kwame Atta who had sex with his 3 daughters Pulse Ghana

He had been summoned to the palace of the Chief of the area, Nana Atta Banafo III, on Wednesday, August 3, following accusations of incest.

Showboy pleaded for mercy after admitting that he had indeed slept with his daughters, who were said to be in their twenties.

The linguist of Assin Andoe, Nana Yaw Oteng, told journalists that Atta had slept with his daughters for years, but they were scared to die as their father threatened them, so they remained quiet about the sacrilegious affair.

It was after a strange illness befell the family for months, which they couldn’t find a cure for, that the secret came out.

Well, incest is a crime in Ghana punishable by law, so although the traditional authorities have done their ritual cleansing, they have reported the matter to the Assin South Police for investigation and prosecution.