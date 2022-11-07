RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Church of Pentecost declares 3-day fasting and prayer against economic hardship

Andreas Kamasah

As the prevailing economic hardship in Ghana keeps worsening by the day, and there seems to be no hope in sight, the Church of Pentecost has declared a 3-day fasting and prayer across the country to seek God’s intervention.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye is head of the Church of Pentecost
A circular dated Saturday, November 5 has directed all assemblies of the church to make room for the fasting and prayer, while ensuring it does not interfere with their regular programmes.

“We should also pray for wisdom for our leaders to find immediate solutions to these challenges,” the circular signed by Chairman of COP Apostle Eric Nyamekye requested as quoted by 3news.com.

“These prayer and fasting sessions may be fused with any existing programme scheduled for the week.

“All Area Heads and ministers are to get involved and organise these meetings at any convenient level that will yield the maximum result.”

The fasting and prayer which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 10 and end on Sunday, November 13, is aimed at interceding for Ghana and the global community in these challenging times.

The church went further to encourage its members to not lose hope but keep trusting God for a turnaround.

“Keep trusting God with the belief that He will respond to our prayers and bring relief to the nation.

“May the Lord pour on the church the spirit of supplication, and the burden to stand in the gap and build a hedge for the nation,” the circular added.

The theme for the fasting and prayer is: ‘So we fasted and petitioned our God about this, and He answered our prayer’ (Ezra 8:23).

