Church of Pentecost gets freedom for 40 prisoners, gives them money to start life

Chairman of the church’s Prison Ministry, Apostle ADP James Tetteh, disclosed this heartwarming gesture during a four-day Re-integration Conference held by the Church of Pentecost Prison Ministry at the Pentecost Convention Center, adomonline.com reports.

Speaking at the event on the topic, “Doing an effective prison ministry”, he said the church is embarking on a mission to ensure the word of God reaches the various prisons across the country.

The man of God lamented how false religions and cults are reaching out to prisoners while the gospel is in short supply there, a situation he said was dangerous to society.

He emphasized that it is only the word of God that offers prisoners God’s forgiveness of sins, and also gives them new values and perspectives in life.

The conference was held from 5- 10 December 2022. Professional counsellors and experts in reformation and rehabilitation were brought in to orient the church’s Prison Ministry Committee members and other Prison Ministry workers on how to deal with prisoners.

The now-ex-convicts received the baptism in the Holy Spirit during a prayer session called the Holy Ghost session led by Ps. Supt. Moses Animah.

Each of the former inmates received an undisclosed amount of financial support to start a business or enterprise as they begin their reintegration, according to adomonline.com.

The Church of Pentecost has made a lot of investment in the country’s rehabilitation systems in the past few years.